Kolkata/New Delhi: The political turbulence that has gripped the TMC since its assembly election debacle appeared to spill over to its parliamentary ranks, with a group of dissident MPs holding a closed-door meeting in Delhi even as party supremo Mamata Banerjee was in the national capital for the INDIA bloc conclave.

Party sources said around 20 MPs attended the informal gathering at an undisclosed location late Sunday night at the national capital, triggering fresh speculation that the rebellion, which recently fractured the TMC’s legislature party in West Bengal, may now be taking shape within its parliamentary wing.

According to sources familiar with the meeting, the MPs discussed possible future courses of action and expressed their displeasure over the existing party’s parliamentary leadership structure.

Senior TMC MP Sougata Roy, however, sought to dismiss suggestions of a larger exodus.

“I have heard that some MPs held a separate meeting last night. Only they can say what conspired in the meeting. I was not contacted by them,” he said.

Asked about reports of attempts by the BJP to reach out to TMC MPs, Roy said he had been contacted but had declined the offer.

“I told them I will remain with the TMC. At this age, it won’t be possible for me to change camp,” the 78-year-old four-term MP told PTI.

While no decision was taken, the very fact that such options were deliberated upon underscored the depth of discontent among a section of TMC parliamentarians.

“The meeting was essentially about the future course. Several MPs expressed concern that the leadership was unwilling to acknowledge the reasons behind the party’s electoral setback,” a TMC leader aware of the discussions said.

A photograph from the meeting surfaced on social media on Monday, showing several TMC Lok Sabha MPs seated around a table. PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the photograph.

Sources claimed the actual attendance was significantly larger than what was visible in the photograph, with nearly 20 MPs participating in the discussions.

The meeting itself reportedly witnessed moments of tension after one MP clicked photographs of the gathering without informing others present.

According to sources, some participants objected to the pictures being taken without prior consent, leading to a brief exchange among those attending the huddle.

The photographs subsequently found their way into political circulation, fuelling speculation about the scale and seriousness of the emerging rebellion.

Sources said some of the MPs who attended Sunday’s meeting remained in touch on Monday and held further discussions at a central government office in Delhi.

The timing of the gathering has added to its political significance.

It took place while Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee were in Delhi for the INDIA bloc meeting, a platform where the TMC leadership has sought to project organisational stability despite the turmoil back home.

The developments come barely days after an unprecedented revolt in the TMC legislature party following the party’s defeat in the assembly elections.

In a major setback for the leadership, 58 MLAs had backed Ritabrata Banerjee for the post of Leader of the Opposition, rejecting the party’s official nominee Shovandeb Chattopadhyay.

The rebellion culminated in Ritabrata’s recognition as LoP by the Assembly Speaker, exposing deep fissures within the organisation and raising questions about the leadership’s authority over its elected representatives.

Political observers view the parliamentary meeting as the first visible indication that the unrest may no longer be confined to the state legislature.

Adding to the unease, veteran Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar Ray resigned from both the TMC and Parliament earlier on Monday, citing corruption in governance and the organisation and alleging that public anger against the party had reached alarming levels.

Though Ray’s resignation was not formally linked to Sunday’s meeting, his presence at the gathering and subsequent exit have intensified speculation about the direction in which the dissident camp may be headed.

With murmurs of discontent growing among parliamentarians and informal consultations continuing in Delhi, the battle for control of the party’s political narrative may increasingly shift from Kolkata to the national capital.