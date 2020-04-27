Cuttack: Huge quantities of country liquor are being smuggled into the Silver City of Cuttack amid the lockdown over coronavirus, sources said.

The officials of Excise department have seized hundreds of litres of country liquor from various entry points into the city in last couple of days.

According to sources in the Excise department, all the licensed liquor shops in the city have been shut by the state government as part of the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus. However, some liquor traders of the city have been smuggling huge quantities of country liquor from Athagarh, Choudwar, Banki and some other places in Cuttack district.

“Country liquor from Athagarh, Choudwar and Banki areas is being smuggled into Cuttack city through Jagatpur, Mundali and Trisulia squares,” said a source in the Excise department.

It is learnt that Excise sleuths had seized a total of 233 litres of liquor from various entry points of the city April 23. They had also seized some quantities of illegal liquor from the city April 24. This apart, Excise department officials raided a few illegal liquor producing units in Banki area April 25.

“All the licensed liquor shops in the city have been shut by the government in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Taking advantage of the situation, huge quantities of country liquor are being fermented on the city outskirts,” added the source.

Many intellectuals and social activists, meanwhile, raised apprehension that the city may witness hooch tragedies due to the smuggling of country liquor. Notably, at least 200 people had died after consuming spurious liquor in the city in 1992. Around 20 persons were imprisoned in the case, sources said.

“This lockdown has given a golden opportunity to alcoholics to leave their bad habit. An alcoholic may face certain problems in the first two weeks of leaving liquor consumption. But, one can leave liquor through strong willpower,” said psychiatrist Samrat Kar.

Cuttack district excise superintendent Ashok Kumar Satpathy said they have seized several vehicles and arrested some illegal liquor traders in last few days. “The production of country liquor has gone up in rural areas of the district in recent days. We have carried several raids on illegal liquor making units. We will soon intensify the drive against illegal liquor,” Satpathy added.