Cuttack: Tension flared in Tigiria area of Odisha’s Cuttack district Friday after bottles were allegedly “hurled at the vehicle of BJD MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain” near the block office square.

According to sources, a group of youths allegedly chased the legislator’s convoy with sticks, shouted slogans and staged a protest on the road while Swain was heading to attend a meeting at Tigiria Block office.

The protesters were also seen carrying banners and posters during the demonstration, triggering panic in the area, the source added.

Police personnel present at the spot immediately intervened and escorted the MLA safely inside the Block office premises to prevent the situation from worsening.

Following the incident, supporters of the MLA gathered outside the Block office and staged a counter-protest condemning the alleged attack, the source concluded.