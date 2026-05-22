Bhubaneswar: A Class-XII student in Odisha reportedly scored 102 out of 100 marks in English paper in the recently declared Council of Higher Secondary Education board examination results, a source said Friday.

The error surfaced in the result of Biswajeet Oram, a science student of Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School, who was shown to have scored 82 marks in theory and 20 in internal assessment, taking his total to 102, according to the source.

CHSE Examination Controller Prashant Kumar Parida attributed the mistake to a “computer glitch” and said the correction would be made within seven days. He added that, “this was the only such case reported during the examination process”.

The CHSE had declared the Class-XII examination results May 20. Announcing the results, the state’s School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said 4.01 lakh students registered for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination-2026 (Class XII).

Of these, 3.98 lakh students appeared for the exam and 3.41 lakh passed, he said, adding that the overall pass percentage stood at 85.85 per cent, which is higher than last year’s 82.45 per cent. The pass percentages for arts, science, commerce and Vocational streams were 84.50 per cent, 88.80 per cent, 88.07 per cent and 77.62 per cent, respectively.