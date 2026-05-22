Bhubaneswar: Wildlife experts and veterinarians have stressed the urgent need for well-monitored disease surveillance, vaccination, rapid diagnosis and scientific management to protect Odisha’s elephant population from fatal diseases and growing human-elephant conflict.

Asian elephants, recognised as India’s National Heritage Animal and listed as an endangered Schedule-I species by the IUCN, have reportedly witnessed a decline of over 50 per cent in the last three decades due to habitat fragmentation, shrinking forest cover, shortage of fodder and water, poaching, and climate-induced stress.

Speaking on the issue, Indramani Nath, visiting professor and head of the Department of Surgery and Radiology at the School of Veterinary and Animal Science of a private university in Paralakhemundi, said diseases such as Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpes Virus (EEHV), Haemorrhagic Septicaemia (HS) and anthrax are increasingly proving fatal for elephants.

He emphasised the need for a comprehensive disease-control strategy, including vaccination, rapid molecular diagnosis, timely therapeutic intervention, scientific post-mortem examination and specialised care for orphaned elephant calves.

He also highlighted the importance of tranquilisation and rescue operations for rogue or injured elephants involved in human-elephant conflict situations.

“Advanced monitoring tools and tracking systems should be extensively used to monitor elephant movement and prevent conflict situations,” Nath said.

Odisha, which has one of eastern India’s largest wild elephant populations, continues to grapple with rising elephant deaths and frequent human-pachyderm conflict.

As many as 114 elephants died in the state during the last one-and-a-half years, including 29 due to diseases, according to information tabled in the Odisha Assembly.

Electrocution remained the single largest cause, accounting for 42 deaths, while poaching, train accidents, retaliation attacks and natural causes also contributed significantly to elephant fatalities.

UNI