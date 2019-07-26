Berhampur: In the month of Shravan when it should rain heavily, rainfall seems to have eluded the farmers of Ganjam district thereby affecting Kharif paddy cultivation here. Reportedly, more than 80 per cent people of this district depend upon agriculture.

It is known that there has been scanty and irregular rainfall during months of June and July this year thus failing to propel agricultural activities and resulted in drought-like situation throughout Ganjam district.

Despite less rainfall in June, the farmers had sown paddy seeds in the non-irrigated areas. In the absence of rain, agricultural fields in many places have become dry and the paddy saplings have wilted. Such a situation has sparked anguish amongst the farmers.

According to sources, a drought-like condition for paddy saplings has hit in half of the 22 blocks of Ganjam district. It might aggravate further if rainfall will not be normal in the region, within a week at worst.

This year, it was targeted by the agriculture department to carry out kharif paddy cultivation in more than 2,08,000 hectare of agricultural fields in Ganjam district, which has faced turbulence for the lack of adequate and regular rainfall adding to the woes of farmers.

It is learnt that under the aegis of Ganjam district Collector, a sitting of the Agricultural Strategy Committee was held June 24 to decide on matters pertaining to kharif paddy cultivation. During the meeting alternate options and available irrigation facilities were reviewed.

According to the Deputy Director of Agriculture department, drought-like condition in Chikiti, Rangeilunda, Sorada and Sanakhemundi blocks is a matter of great concern. Agricultural activities that started in many other blocks like Kukudakhandi, Hinjili, Aska, Belaguntha and Chhatrapur blocks have also failed to proceed further.

Furthermore, the water level in reservoirs of Sorada, Bahuda, Dhanei, Baghalati, Baghua, Bhanjanagar, Daha, Ghodahada and Ramanadi irrigation projects have receded a lot, resulting in deficit of water. Also, the minor irrigation projects are known to have insufficient water. The lift irrigation projects which were badly affected by cyclones like Phailin, Hudhud and Titli have not been repaired so far.

Worthy to note, not a single new irrigation project has come up in the district during 18-year-long rule of the BJD government. Baghalati, Baghua and some other irrigation projects which started during previous government have not been completed yet.

Surprisingly, Ganjam district—represented by the BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik— has always suffered the problems of irrigation. However, different farmers’ organisations have demanded for irrigation projects at Chheligada and Ghatakeswar.

PNN