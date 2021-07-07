Colombo: Senior India speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named as Sikhar Dhawan’s deputy for the ongoing tour of Sri Lanka. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is serious about the role he has to perform. He said his duty would be to help other players in ‘improving their skills and mental health’ during the tour. Dhawan is leading a second-string Indian team in the series starting July 13.

“Yes, on paper, it is my role (vice-captain), but I don’t think things will change. I think being a senior member my role is to do things that help other players in improving their skills and mental health,” Bhuvneshwar said on TV chat show. Incidentally Bhuvi, as he is fondly called, has 138 wickets from 117 ODIs.

Former captain Rahul Dravid has been named as the head coach for the assignment. Bhuvneshwar has also played against Dravid. “I have played against him (Dravid) when he was a part of the RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) just when I got inducted into the team,” Bhuvneshwar said. “So, I don’t have any such special memories with him, but when I got to the NCA we did have some chats,” informed the senior India pacer.

Bhuvneshwar said he would look to pick Dravid’s brain on management. “…I am lucky that he (Dravid) is the coach. The young players have played under him for India A. So, we want to work under him and pick his brain. We want to understand how he manages things at that level for such a long time,” added the 31-year-old Meerut-born right-arm pacer.

“Being the vice-captain of Team India is an honour and a responsibility. So, I will try to continue doing the things that I have been doing. I am sure our team will do well on this tour,” Bhuvneshwar signed off.