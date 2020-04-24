Balasore: Town police here arrested a man Friday for allegedly assaulting an accredited social health activist (ASHA) worker and her family members at her home Thursday. The incident took place in Barabati village of Balasore district.

Victim Subhadra had filed a report with Balasore Town police in this connection. Acting on the FIR, police arrested the accused Friday. The accused has been identified as Ramesh Mahalik from Neliabag area in the district.

According to Subhadra, the accused allegedly made objectionable comments while she was collecting details of people with COVID-19 symptoms in Neliabag containment zone.

Even though Subhadra returned to her home by avoiding Ramesh; a little while later, the accused along with his family member entered into her house forcibly and assaulted her along with her daughter and mother-in-law. Her fellow villagers rescued the three and took them to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

Balasore collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy called on Subhadra after learning about the incident Friday morning. Other ASHA workers in the district have demanded strong action against the accused.