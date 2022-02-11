Mumbai: Meet actress Ashi Singh believes that her journey is very similar to popular Hindi film actress Alia Bhatt when it comes to picking a versatile and challenging role.

Ashi mentions: “I believe I have always taken risks while choosing my characters since the start of my career and so I relate to Alia Bhatt a lot as she also has experimented with her choice of roles.”

“She has been a versatile actor throughout her journey in terms of choosing her characters in movies like Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, etc. I have always tried the same.”

Ashi is seen in the show as Meet Hooda, who is ready to break all the societal norms of gender roles related to work and other responsibilities. The actress says the most important thing for her while doing any role is to make it look realistic and impactful.

She adds: “I have always been very excited to try different kinds of roles. There were times when I wasn’t sure if it would work out or not, or how it would look onscreen but all I knew was I wanted to act and give my best performance in whatever I do. I believe it is very important for me to love the character, know what it requires, and be in that comfort zone of playing it onscreen.”

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actress shared that she said, ‘yes’ for the show, ‘Meet’ because this character made her excited to bring it on-screen.

“Even when I was approached for Meet’s character, I never thought about how it would look onscreen, what would the audience say, will I be able to pull it off? All I knew was that I was and still am excited about playing this character,” she concludes.

Meet airs on Zee TV.