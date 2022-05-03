Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot described Tuesday communal tensions in Jodhpur unfortunate. He directed officials to take stern action against those responsible for it. A criminal, irrespective of his religion, caste or class, must not be spared, the CM told officials. Gehlot did so while addressing a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister’s Office here.

Gehlot said people of all religions have been celebrating all festivals with love and brotherhood in Rajasthan. Also Jodhpur is known for its social affinity. “These traditions must continue,” the CM said while appealing to the public to maintain peace, according to a statement.

Gehlot also asked officials to organise meetings of community liaison groups (CLG) across Rajasthan. He felt this would create an atmosphere of peace among different communities.

Gehlot said anti-social elements must be identified at the police station-level and strict action be taken against them. “Legal action should be taken against those spreading misleading messages and rumours on social media,” Gehlot said.

Communal tensions broke out past midnight in Jodhpur, the CM’s hometown, over the issue of putting up of Islamic flags on the Jalori Gate circle, which led to stone pelting in which five policemen were injured.