New Delhi: Ashwini Vaishnaw, a technocrat who was handpicked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Union Minister of Railways, has grabbed a spot as one of the top 15 Ministers in the Union Cabinet. Ashwini Vaishnaw has become popular for the running of trains during the pandemic for transportation of grains and other essential commodities, according to an IANS-CVoter Survey. As per the survey, NDA voters gave Vaishnav a score of 6.82 out of 10, placing him on the 12th spot. The opposition voters gave him a score of 5.96, thus giving him the seventh rank overall.

With 7.20 score of 7.20, Vaishnaw garnered second position among the social group parameters of the Christian community, while it is the first position among the non-formal education first with 7.49 that showed the minister’s pan-India appeal across sections.

The government claimed that the Indian Railways had spread goodwill during the Covid-19 crisis as it supplied essential commodities like food grains, coal, petroleum, fertilizer and iron ore; and improved infrastructure leading to added safety.

Improved connectivity and expansion of the network to northeast India and to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have been on top of the chart.

The solarisation of Indian Railways has been an ambitious project taken by with great planning and earnest implementation towards net zero carbon emissions. Perhaps, to explain his philosophy and the manner in which his ministry is run, it would make for an education to know what the Vaishnaw said Saturday.

“We would not set smaller goals, but higher, bigger goals. We would work so hard to set an example in front of the people. In the next five years, the Railways’ reputation should be such that anywhere across India, any complex project to be done, the country should say, ‘hand it over to the railways and it will be done’,” Vaishnav had stated outlining his vision for his ministry during the 67th National Rail Award 2022.

The survey has been conducted on completion of eight years of the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre.