Berhampur: A police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) has been arrested on charges of blackmailing a woman by threatening to circulate her intimate photographs on social media. The accused, identified as Surendra Pradhan, 39, was posted in the excise intelligence wing in Berhampur. He is a native of Hansamurkatpur in Jharsuguda district.

According to police, Pradhan befriended the woman on Instagram about six months ago. The acquaintance reportedly developed into a relationship. He allegedly lured her with a promise of marriage and took intimate photographs with her. Later, he threatened to make the photographs viral and demanded money from the woman. Under pressure, the woman transferred Rs 40,000 to him through PhonePe February 11.

Despite assurances of marriage, Pradhan allegedly cheated her, following which the victim lodged a complaint at the Cyber and Economic Offences Police Station. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case (13/26), arrested the accused and seized two mobile phones from his possession. He was later produced before a court. Further investigation is underway.