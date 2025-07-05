ARINDAM GANGULY , OP

Bhubaneswar: The 6th-century Swapneswar Mahadev temple at Punjiama village under Niladriprasad panchayat of Banapur block has been officially declared a protected monument by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for their special contributions in preserving Odisha’s heritage.

The temple was built during the reign of the Sailodbhava dynasty in the 6th century in what is now Punjiama village in Banpur Block. Rich in ancient architecture and historical significance, the temple’s protection was first initiated in 1977–78 when the then Culture minister Biswabhusan Harichandan entrusted the responsibility to the state Archaeology department.

However, over time, the site fell into neglect. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed power, recognising the temple’s historical importance, he facilitated steps for the ASI to take responsibility for its preservation. Following the formation of the BJP government in Odisha in 2024, efforts by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan significantly accelerated the process. This finally resulted in the official declaration of the heritage site as a protected monument by the ASI, a release stated.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Harichandan said that this declaration by ASI to preserve a symbol of Odia’s identity and legacy is a moment of great pride and happiness for all in Odisha.