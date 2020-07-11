Puri: In connection with the alleged Ratna Singhasan missing stones incident that triggered debate across the state, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Friday submitted some old photographs to Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) for scrutiny.

As ASI is in charge of maintenance of the Jagannath temple Puri, it was asked by SJTA to provide some old photographs for the purpose, which has been conducting investigation on lotus-carved stones missing from Ratna Singhasan of the Lords in Puri.

The submitted photographs also included some old photos of Garbha Gruha. After an allegation was made by a local servitor named Ipsit Pratihari few days back, SJTA has taken the matter seriously.

Accordingly, ASI handed over all photos taken in between 2014 and 2020. Changes in the structures, if any, would be scrutinised and wrongdoers will be punished, the SJTA sources informed.

Notably, a team comprising of three servitors of the temple managing committee, the temple Administrator and ASI officials had inspected the said location last Wednesday. The three servitors entered into Garbha Gruha and verified Ratna Singhasan. As regards to ascertain if any repair was carried out by ASI in the past days, old photographs were requested.

Notably, the missing stone as alleged by Pratihari had one and a half lotus petals carved on it. The stone earlier was located in front of Lord Jagannath and Sudarshan before it went missing. Following the allegation SJTA started an investigation into the matter.

PNN