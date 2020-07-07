Puri: A piece of stone was found missing from the Ratnasinghasan (bejewelled throne) at the sanctum sanctorum of Srimandir, alleged Ipsit Pratihari, a servitor, here Tuesday.

Pratihari claimed that the stone was in front of the idol of Lord Jagannath. Besides, the images of lotus petals had been engraved on the stone, he said.

However, an ASI official on conditions of anonymity claimed that Pratihari’s allegation is baseless.

“The state government should launch a probe to find out who had removed the stone from Ratnasinghasan. The probe should unearth when did the incident occur and what was the reason behind it,” Pratihari told the media.

He further claimed that the vacant place caused by the removal of the stone has been filled with concrete. “The state government should find out the persons involved in this incident and take stern action against them,” he said.

It is worth mentioning here that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been looking after the structures of Srimandir for last several years. Officials of the ASI usually inspect Srimandir sanctum sanctorum, Jagamohan, Natamandap and kitchen during the Rath Yatra and carry out repair work.

This year also, the ASI officials inspected the shrine and carried out some repair work during the annual festival.

“Who had been given the responsibility by the Srimandir administration to carry out the repair work during this year’s Rath Yatra? Whom did the ASI officials report after carrying out the repair work? Everything in this regard should be made public,” Pratihari said.

Dillip Baral, a devotee, has also urged the Chief Minister to launch an investigation into the alleged incident.