Srinagar: A police officer was killed and two constables were injured when terrorists attacked a police team in the outskirts of the city Tuesday, officials said.

The incident happened around 7:15 pm when the terrorists fired upon the police naka at the Lal Bazar area, the officials said.

They said Jammu and Kashmir Police assistant sub-inspector Mushtaq Ahmad (56) was killed while constables Fayaz Ahmad and Abu Bakar were injured in the attack.

The injured constables have been rushed to a hospital where there condition is stated to be stable. The officials said a cordon and search operation has been launched in the area to nab the attackers.

“ASI Mushtaq Ahmad #succumbed to his injuries & attained #martyrdom. We pay rich #tribute to the #martyr for his supreme #sacrifice made in the line of duty. Other two injured personnel are being treated. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.

Political parties and their leaders condemned the attack.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the militant attack on @JmuKmrPolice personnel deployed in Srinagar in which ASI Mushtaq Ahmed lost his life in the line of duty & two others were injured. My condolences to the family of ASI Mushtaq & prayers for the swift recovery of the injured,” National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti described the attack as gruesome.

“Deeply saddened about the gruesome attack on police personnel in Lal Bazar. My condolences to ASI Mushtaq Ahmed’s family in this hour of grief & prayers for the two policemen critically injured,” Mufti, also a former chief minister, tweeted.

People’s Conference president Sajad Gani Lone condemned the militant attack.

“Yet again terror on the prowl. Distressing news of fatality of a brave police officer. My heartfelt sympathies with the family of the deceased. Praying for swift revovery of the injured police personnel,” the PC chief said.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari described the attack as barbaric.

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said, “Deeply pained to hear about the killing of ASI Mushtaq Ahmad in a militant attack in Lal Bazar, Srinagar. My heart goes out to the family of slain official. I wish speedy recovery to injured cops.”

