Dubai: India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf were Tuesday found guilty of breaching the ICC code of conduct at the Asia Cup in the UAE and were slapped with sanctions for their actions.

Rauf copped two financial penalties of 30 per cent each for two separate incidents during matches against India, leading to a two-match ban in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa November 4 and 6.

India skipper Suryakumar has also been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for “bringing the game to disrepute” for his comments supporting the Indian armed forces and showing solidarity with victims of Pahalgam terror attack.

In the September 14 game, Rauf was found guilty of the same offence and fined 30 per cent of his match fee, resulting in two demerit points.

Then, in another game against India, Rauf was again found guilty of a breach of Article 2.21 and was fined 30 per cent of his match fee and received two additional demerit points.

Jasprit Bumrah copped one demerit point while Arshdeep Singh and Sahibzada Farhan were also let off without any penalty.