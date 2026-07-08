Islamabad: Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir vowed Wednesday to crush cross-border militancy with full force.

Addressing the graduating officers at the National Defence University, Munir said that the armed forces remain fully cognizant of attempts by hostile intelligence agencies to destabilise Pakistan.

Terrorism emanating from across the borders will be crushed with the full might of the state, he said.

He said the armed forces, with the support of the nation, will ensure that terrorist sanctuaries of these proxies, along with their facilitators, are completely dismantled.

Efforts of such proxies and networks, who operate under the tutelage of hostile intelligence agencies, are futile and will not be allowed to undermine Pakistan’s internal security and economic prosperity, he said.

Munir also highlighted the evolving character of warfare and underscored the centrality of strategic clarity and institutional professionalism in navigating complex strategic issues.