Mumbai: A video of Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill happily dancing at an engagement party went viral on social media. However, it seems it did not go down with her ‘Bigg Boss 13’ co-housemate Asim Riaz, who seemed to have taken a dig at her with a cryptic post on social media saying that “people get over loved ones so soon”.

Without naming anyone, Asim wrote: “Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon. Kya baat kya baat… #Newworld.”

What led next was fans slamming Asim for his tweet.

A fan wrote: “Genuinely, not expected this from you Asim. I was your die hard fan from last 2 years. Seriously giving taunt to someone who’s try to move on from bad days… I’m very happy to see her like this because I also going through from this pain of losing someone. Shame on Asim Riaz.

Another said: “You are the least deserving guy to judge someone’s love/care for him. Just saying.

“Oh so @imrealasim saw the few seconds of dancing but he forgot the unimaginable pain for months she went thru after losing a loved one? And rather than helping a colleague move on, speaking such words to get some attention? Waah! #AsimRiaz #ShehnaazGill #ShameOnAsimRiaz,” one simply wrote.

Shehnaaz was reportedly in a relationship with late actor Sidharth Shukla, whose sudden demise in September left everyone in shock.

Shehnaaz had isolated herself after his death and only commenced work after a month to promote her Punjabi film ‘Honsla Rakh’ starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Sidharth, a popular face on the Indian small-screen, passed away in Mumbai after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.