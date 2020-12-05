Chhatrapur: The Aska Cooperative Sugar Industries Limited (ACSIL) in Ganjam is the first sugar mill in Asia and the oldest cooperative industry in the state. However, the plant is beset with a host of problems and the major problem is the mill is neck deep in credit.

In 1995, its management had taken Rs 8 crore loan to enhance its production capacity from 12,500 tonnes/day to 2,500 tonnes/day.

Now, the loan, its interests and other pending dues have added up to Rs 36 crore, a report said.

Though the principal loan amount of Rs 8 crore has been paid off, other dues are yet to be cleared. The government has already ordered confiscation of the movable and immovable assets.

A large number of farmers in 16 blocks of Ganjam depend on the sugar mill, which has been in great loss.

Members of the Asika Samabaya Chinikala Karmachari Sangh discussed the issue with Collector Vijay Amruta Kulanga Thursday. All issues related to workers and employees were discussed.

They had urged the Collector for looking for ways to revive the sugar mill, which has been providing direct and indirect jobs to thousands of people in the district.

It was learnt that another meeting will be held with sugarcane farmers and workers. Sugarcane farmers and workers in the district are living in miserable condition.

PNN