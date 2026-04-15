Bhubaneswar: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Wednesday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him to disclose details of his passport and foreign visits.

Sarma is currently in Odisha to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath before hitting the campaign trail in West Bengal.

“Before making allegations against others, Rahul Gandhi should be transparent about his own passport and his foreign visits. I am ready to put my passport and my entire family’s passports before the press. Let Rahul Gandhi do the same — then we will know where he has been going,” CM Sarma said.

He also challenged Gandhi to address the public openly on the allegations levelled against him over the past ten years, adding, “A person who makes allegations must also be prepared to answer questions.”

Meanwhile, Sarma noted that the Supreme Court had cancelled the bail of Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, stating that the law is taking its own course.

“The Assam government took this matter all the way to the Supreme Court, and the court has delivered its verdict. The law will find its own path,” he said.

The Assam CM also dismissed allegations raised by the Congress party and its leader, Pawan Khera, regarding the possession of three passports.

Also Read : Congress protests in Bhubaneswar over Assam CM’s remarks on Kharge

Khera had claimed that Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, possesses a UAE Golden Visa/passport and passports from Egypt and Antigua Barbuda, suggesting a possible violation of Indian citizenship norms. Responding to the claims, Sarma described the accusations as part of a “smear campaign,” alleging that they are based on fabricated, AI-manipulated documents.

He has also indicated that he will pursue legal action over the matter.

While speaking to the media, Sarma congratulated Samrat Choudhary on being sworn in as Bihar’s first BJP Chief Minister, calling it a significant moment for the party and the NDA alliance.

“This is an NDA government, not just a BJP government. The BJP may have the Chief Minister, but the government belongs to the BJP, JD(U), and all our alliance partners together. We should call it an NDA government,” Sarma said.

He also strongly backed the Women’s Reservation Bill being discussed in Parliament, urging all parties, including the Opposition, to extend wholehearted support to the legislation. “Reservation for our mothers and sisters has been a long-pending demand. This is a good opportunity to ensure women get their rightful representation through the law.

“The core issue is that women of India must get this reservation — that is the fundamental agenda,” he said.

He appealed to the Congress party to support the Bill, saying it would directly “benefit” them electorally in states like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, where Assembly elections are approaching.

IANS