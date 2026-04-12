Bhubaneswar: Congress workers Sunday held a protest, condemning Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s objectionable remarks about party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Led by Bhubaneswar district Congress president Prakash Chandra Jena, the party activists staged the demonstration at Master Canteen Square in the central part of the city and burnt an effigy of Sarma.

They raised slogans against Sarma and demanded an apology from him.

Jena said Assam CM’s remarks against Kharge are not acceptable in a democracy.

Such statements not only insult the Congress but also undermine democratic traditions, he said.