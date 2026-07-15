Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Wednesday announced that restaurants in Guwahati will be allowed to remain open till 3.30 a.m. on four days to enable football fans to watch the FIFA World Cup semi-finals and final without inconvenience.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that the District Administration in Guwahati has been authorised to extend restaurant operating hours till 3.30 a.m. July 15, 16, 19 and 20.

“Football unites people, and we want our sports lovers to enjoy the FIFA World Cup semi-finals and final without inconvenience,” CM Sarma said while announcing the decision.

The Chief Minister also said that similar relaxations could be granted in other districts of Assam depending on local demand.

“I have authorised the District Administrations in other districts to permit similar extensions, wherever there is a request from the Restaurant Owners’ Associations and local public demand,” he said.

Football unites people, and we want our sports lovers to enjoy the FIFA World Cup semi-finals and final without inconvenience. I have authorised the District Administration in Guwahati to extend restaurant operating hours till 3:30 AM on 15th, 16th, 19th and 20th July, to… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 15, 2026

The move is expected to benefit football enthusiasts who gather at restaurants, cafes and other eateries to watch late-night international matches on big screens.

With the World Cup entering its final stages, large crowds are anticipated at hospitality establishments across the state, particularly in Guwahati, where football enjoys a strong following.

The temporary relaxation in operating hours is aimed at facilitating public viewing while ensuring fans can enjoy the matches at designated venues.

The Chief Minister also appealed to people to celebrate responsibly. “Enjoy the beautiful game responsibly,” he said in his message.

The state government has in recent years taken several initiatives to promote sports and improve sporting infrastructure in Assam. The latest decision reflects the government’s effort to accommodate public enthusiasm for major global sporting events while allowing local businesses to cater to increased demand during late-night matches.

The district administrations are expected to issue the necessary permissions and oversee the implementation of the extended operating hours in accordance with local requirements and public safety considerations.