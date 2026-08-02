Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam improved slightly, with the number of affected people coming down to 1.78 lakh even though the count of districts hit by the deluge increased to seven, an official bulletin said.

No fatalities were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, with the death toll remaining at 82, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in a bulletin Saturday night.

The Dikhow and Dhansiri rivers were flowing above the danger level at Sivasagar and Numaligarh (Golaghat), respectively, it added.

A total of 349 villages in Golaghat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Bajali, Dhemaji, Sonitpur and Jorhat districts remained affected by the deluge.

Charaideo was the worst-hit, with 75,199 people affected, followed by 58,824 in Sivasagar.

A total of 1.92 lakh people were affected in five districts Friday.

Forty-four relief camps were operational in the state, providing shelter to around 15,000 displaced people. Another 17 relief distribution centres were also working, catering to 5,569 people.

A crop area of 15,060 hectares remained submerged, while 1,543 animals were washed away and another 6,765 were affected.

Damage to infrastructure, including houses, roads, bridges, schools and cattle sheds, was also reported from various parts, the ASDMA bulletin added.