Guwahati: An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolted the north-central part of Assam Sunday morning, an official bulletin said.

A National Center for Seismology report said the quake was recorded at 7:47 am in Udalguri district on the northern bank of Brahmaputra, at a depth of 15 km.

The exact location of the epicentre of the earthquake is around 105 km north from Guwahati and 48 km west from Tezpur, near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

People in the neighbouring Darrang, Tamulpur, Sonitpur, Kamrup and Biswanath districts also felt the jolt. Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon and Nagaon on the southern bank of Brahmaputra too felt the tremor.

The earthquake could be felt in some areas of western Arunachal Pradesh as well as eastern Bhutan, the report said.

There is no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to any property.

The Northeastern region falls in the high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequently hit the region.

