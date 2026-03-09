Balasore: A 43-year-old man from Assam died when he fell from a running train in Odisha’s Balasore district, police said Monday.

The deceased was identified as Niran Biswas of Chintagaon village in Assam’s Udalguri district, they said.

The incident happened near Sabira rail station Sunday when he was returning home from Tamil Nadu, along with some relatives, they added.

His body was sent home by an ambulance after post-mortem examination, police said.

Biswas is suspected to have fallen from the train accidentally, they said, adding that a case has been lodged.

PTI