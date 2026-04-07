New Delhi: Assam Police Tuesday said that they could not find Congress leader Pawan Khera at his Delhi residence and his whereabouts are unknown, while the authorities are working to “trace him out”.

Assam Police arrived at Khera’s residence in Delhi earlier in the day amid the controversy over the party’s claim that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife holds three passports. The searches came after Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, lodged an FIR over the issue Monday.

Speaking to the reporters outside the Congress leader’s residence in New Delhi, a police official said, “A case has been registered… We wanted to talk to Pawan Khera… We couldn’t meet him as he is not here… We found some things in his house, but I will not disclose the details… We don’t know where he is right now, but we will trace him out…”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarma said the allegations made by Khera regarding his wife’s alleged foreign passports have been “completely exposed as lies”.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma asserted that the governments of all three countries mentioned in the allegations had rejected the claims that his wife held their passports.

“The Congress lies are now fully exposed. All three countries have denied the claims made by Pawan Khera,” he said.

The Chief Minister further stated that the Assam Police had visited Khera’s residence as part of the investigation, but alleged that the Congress leader was not found there.

“Pawan Khera mere hisaab mein bhaag gya (I think Pawan Khera has absconded,” CM Sarma said

Later, speaking to the reporters, he also alleged that Khera may have fled to Hyderabad to evade questioning. “He has probably run away to Hyderabad,” CM Sarma added.

The Chief Minister maintained that the allegations were politically motivated and aimed at defaming him and his family ahead of the elections. He said the state government would pursue the matter legally and ensure that those spreading misinformation are held accountable.

The controversy erupted after Khera accused Sarma’s wife of holding multiple foreign passports, a charge strongly denied by the Chief Minister and his family.

Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi and Pawan Khera, have recently raised questions regarding alleged foreign assets and links of the Chief Minister’s family, including claims about Dubai properties and foreign documents.

These allegations have been categorically denied by the Chief Minister and his family members. Sarma’s wife, Riniki, has also rejected claims of any foreign business interests or assets, terming the accusations “baseless”.