Imphal: The Assam Rifles have busted a major drug consignment in Manipur, recovering highly addictive methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 40 crore and arresting a drug peddler in the operation, officials said Friday.

A defence spokesperson said that based on specific intelligence inputs, Assam Rifles personnel, along with Manipur Police, conducted a joint anti-narcotics operation Thursday in Jiribam district, which shares an inter-state border with southern Assam.

During the operation, the security forces recovered 1.60 lakh methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba tablets, from a truck.

The seized contraband, along with the apprehended person and the truck, was handed over to Jiribam Police for further investigation, reinforcing the commitment to curb drug trafficking and protect society, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

In another operation, Manipur Police arrested one more drug peddler, identified as Mohammad Mustakim, a resident of Mantripukhri in Imphal East district.

From his possession, heroin weighing approximately 310 grams, packed in 24 soap cases, and a Maruti Swift car were recovered and seized.

In a third operation, security forces in a joint action arrested an active cadre identified as Salam Shyam Singh (44), belonging to the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) militant outfit, from a rented house at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai in Imphal West district.

Further, an associate of the KYKL cadre, Salam Naobi Singh (43) of Kakching district, to whom ammunition and explosives were allegedly handed over, was also arrested from his residence.

From their possession, security forces recovered 111 rounds of ammunition of different calibres, one 36 HE grenade without a detonator, two detonators, two mobile phones and two Aadhaar cards.

Meanwhile, a police official said that the seized 1.60 lakh methamphetamine tablets, containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and commonly referred to as the “crazy drug”, are banned in India and are suspected to have been smuggled from Myanmar.

Myanmar’s Chin state has emerged as a major hub for the smuggling of drugs, exotic wildlife and other contraband through six districts of Mizoram — Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip — which share a porous 510-km border with the neighbouring country.

In Manipur, five districts — Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Chandel, Kamjong and Ukhrul — share a 398-km unfenced international border with Myanmar.