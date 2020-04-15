Mumbai: Singer Papon is organising a special virtual three-day concert for the festival ‘Bihu’, and says it is an attempt to spread positivity and bring people together.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and lockdown period, Papon has come up with a plan to celebrate the festival ‘virtually’. He has organised an online concert dedicated especially for the people of Assam in order to celebrate, stay positive while they are at home. The singer, whose name is Angaraag Mahanta, hails from Guwahati, Assam.

The singer will be going live April 14, 15 and 16 on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube 6.30 p.m. each day, singing various Assamese songs and taking requests from the viewers. He will also be joined by some of the famous singers from Hindi film industry and the Assamese folk industry.

“Unfortunately this year since the people of Assam and all the Assamese around the globe will not be able to step out to celebrate I thought why not keep up with the celebrations by using the digital medium,” Papon said.

“This live concert is dedicated to the festival, to spread positivity and bring people together virtually. I will be joined by some of my friends on the 15th in the live session, I am really excited and happy to be curating these sessions,” he added.

Papon is known for his romantic numbers like Moh moh ke dhaage, Kyon, and Humnava among others.