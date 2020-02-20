Bhadrak: With an aim to bring improvement in the farming technique, a group of 40 farmers from various districts of Assam reached Bhadrak Wednesday and gained first-hand experience on advance farming and various agriculture models.

The visit was organised by Assam Agriculture University.

The Assamese farmers along with four experts paid visit to Ranital-based Krishi Vigyan Kendra where they learnt advanced techniques being used in vermicompost preparation, sunflower, paddy, pulses, mushroom cultivation, integrated farming and Kadaknath poultry growing.

They inspected the soil and water testing laboratory and fish spawn centre.

After getting first-hand experience from the field study, the Assamese farmers hoped that the techniques they learnt here would come in handy to improve their farming system. The agriculture models that they saw here will be replicated in the farming.

Tarachand Dhundial, Suryakant Khandai and Ajit Samal on behalf of International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Ambika Prasad Nayak, Debiprasad Mohanty, Rosalin Mohapatra and Mantu Choudhry on behalf of Ranital’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra helped the farmers in explaining technical knowhow about the advanced farming.

