First casualty

Goghat (West Bengal): The wife of a BJP supporter was allegedly killed in West Bengal’s Hooghly district. The incident happened hours before polling began in the area, police said Tuesday. The woman was killed at around 11.00pm night as she tried to protect her husband from four miscreants who had barged into the house. In the process Madhavi Adak was severely injured. Her family alleged that the Trinamool Congress was behind the incident, a charge denied by the ruling party.

“The woman tried to resist the attackers and was beaten up, following which she died. The miscreants then escaped,” a police officer said. The BJP has lodged a complaint at the local police station in connection with the incident, he said.

Modi urges people to vote in large numbers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Tuesday people to vote in large numbers in the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. It should be stated here that Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry are voting Tuesday in single-phase assembly elections.

“Elections are taking place in Assam, Kerala, Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. I request the people in these places to vote in record numbers, particularly the young voters,” the prime minister tweeted.

Modi also tweeted in Bengali, Assamese, Tamil and Malayalam, urging voters in the four states and the Union Territory of Pondicherry to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.

New Delhi: Over 20 crore people from Assam, Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry are voting in a mammoth electoral exercise Tuesday. For the last three states, this is the first and only phase of polling. It is Assam’s third and final phase. However, in West Bengal five more phases will follow.

205 candidates in fray

Kolkata: Polling began at 7.00am Tuesday for 31 seats in the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections amid tight security, officials said. Voting is underway with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in 16 seats in South 24 Parganas district (part II), seven in Howrah (part I) and eight in Hooghly (part I), they informed. Long queues were seen outside polling stations, where voting will continue till 6.30pm.

Over 78.5 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 205 candidates. Among the star candidates contesting in this phase of the elections are BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta, West Bengal minister Ashima Patra and CPI(M) leader Kanti Ganguly.

The Election Commission has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in all the constituencies, declaring them as ‘sensitive’.

Tight security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful voting. A total of 618 companies of central forces have been deployed to guard 10,871 polling stations.

EVM’s seized

Kolkata: Amid the ongoing Phase 3 polls of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Tuesday, electronic voting machines (EVMs) and VVPATs were found at a residence of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in Uluberia in Howrah district. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has said that the EVM and VVPAT machines were taken to the TMC leader’s residence by Tapan Sarkar, a sector officer in charge of elections, as per a report by news agency ‘ANI’. The sector officer has been suspended and the reserved EVM machine has been removed from the election process.

Final phase of Assam poll begins

Guwahati: Polling for 40 seats in the final phase of the Assembly elections in Assam began at 7.00am on Tuesday to decide the fate of 337 candidates, including senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his five cabinet colleagues and state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass. People wearing masks and maintaining social distance were seen queuing outside polling stations even before the voting began in the 40 constituencies spread over 12 districts.

In several polling stations, the first voter and senior citizens were greeted with a ‘gamosa’ (traditional towel) and, in some cases, with saplings.

Elections are being held amid tight security as 320 companies of security forces were deployed in the third phase, the highest among all the phases.

Altogether 79,19,641 voters – 40,11,539 men, 39,07,963 women and 139 of the third gender – are entitled to exercise their franchise in 11,401 polling stations.

A direct contest between nominees of the BJP-led NDA and Congress-headed Grand Alliance is on the cards in 20 constituencies while there is a triangular fight, including friendly contests, in the remaining seats with the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) being considered as the third force.