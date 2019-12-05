Kolkata: Jagdeep Dhankhar who had to wait outside the West Bengal Assembly, Thursday as the gate designated for him was locked, said the ‘humiliation’ meted out to the governor’s post has put the country’s democratic history to ‘shame’.

Later Dhankhar entered the Assembly premises through Gate No.4, meant for media persons and officials.

“Why is Gate No. 3 closed? Despite my prior intimation, the gate is closed. The Assembly being adjourned does not mean it is closed. The governor’s gate being locked has put our democratic history to shame. This is not an insult to me, but an insult to the people of the state and the Constitution,” Dhankhar told reporters.

Dhankhar had Wednesday written to West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee expressing his desire to look into its facilities and also visit the library.

“After I had informed about my visit, the special secretary of Raj Bhavan, received a message inviting me and my wife for a lunch by the speaker. I accepted it,” Dhankar informed.

“But within one-and-half hours of receiving the message, my special secretary received another message from the Assembly secretary, stating that the invite stands cancelled. He was also told that the secretary and special secretary of the Assembly will not be present during my visit.

“I wonder what happened during one-and-a-half hours that everything changed. I will write to the speaker that what happened today has belittled his chair,” added Dhankar.

Hitting out at the West Bengal government for trying to undermine democratic norms and constitutional posts, the governor said he will not be ‘cowed down’ by such ‘antics’ of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“I will continue to work towards upholding constitutional and democratic norms. The role of the governor and the government is clearly defined in the Constitution. I can’t be cowed down by such antics,” asserted Dhankar.

