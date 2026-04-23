Chennai/Kolkata: Voter turnout surged in Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal Thursday, with both states recording high participation by 5 pm.

Tamil Nadu crossed its previous best turnout, recording 82.24% polling by 5 pm across 234 constituencies, surpassing the 78.29% recorded in 2011. In West Bengal, turnout stood at 89.93% in the first phase of polling by 5 pm, with officials indicating it could rise further as voting continued till 6 p.m.

Polling in Tamil Nadu covered an electorate of 5.73 crore voters, reduced from 6.41 crore following the Special Intensive Revision(SIR). Salem district recorded the highest turnout at 88.02%, while Chennai saw 81.34%, Coimbatore 82.33%, Tiruchirappalli 82.76% and Madurai 77.89%.

In Chennai’s Kolathur constituency, where Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is contesting, turnout reached 83.58% by 5 pm. Tiruchirappalli East, where Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay is in the fray, recorded 79.32%.

In West Bengal, polling was held in 152 constituencies across 16 districts, with nearly 3.60 crore electors eligible to vote. Dakshin Dinajpur recorded the highest turnout at 93.12%, followed by strong participation across Murshidabad, Bankura and Cooch Behar.

Long queues were seen outside polling stations across both states, reflecting robust voter participation in high-stakes contests. In West Bengal, turnout rose steadily through the day, crossing 62% by early afternoon.

The high turnout in Bengal came amid sporadic clashes, allegations of intimidation and reported assaults on candidates and polling agents. The Election Commission said polling was “largely peaceful” but sought reports on incidents from several districts.

Tensions were reported in parts of Birbhum, Murarai and Domkal, with complaints ranging from clashes between rival party workers to allegations of voter obstruction and EVM malfunction. The commission said it received hundreds of complaints through official channels.

Officials and analysts attributed the high turnout in both states to strong political mobilisation and, in Bengal, the impact of the Special Intensive Revision, which reduced the electorate by over 90 lakh names, making turnout figures a point of political debate.