New Tehri: Eight people were killed and two others injured Thursday after a utility pickup vehicle fell into a deep gorge in the Chamba area of the Tehri district, officials said.

The victims, residents of Thyoldhar village in the Ghansali, were returning home after performing the last rites of a villager in Haridwar when the driver lost control of the Bolero Camper, Tehri District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal said.

There were around 10 people on board the vehicle at the time of the accident. Emergency and rescue teams have recovered eight bodies and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident and directed the district administration to ensure “prompt and proper treatment” for the injured.

“I pray to God to grant the departed souls a place at His feet and give the bereaved families the strength to bear this immense loss,” Dhami stated in a post on X.

The chief minister further instructed the administration to ensure proper treatment for the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police and fire service personnel have rescued two individuals from the wreckage so far.

“The vehicle was carrying approximately 9 to 10 passengers. Rescue operations are ongoing to recover the remaining occupants,” a senior official stated.

The accident was reported to the police via the Dial 112 emergency service, after which two ambulances and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the spot.`