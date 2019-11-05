Bhubaneswar: The Vigilance sleuths Tuesday arrested the assistant director of Text Book Production & Marketing (TPM) while accepting bribe from a businessman in his office at Kharavela Nagar here. The accused director was identified as Prasanna Kumar Senapati, a resident of Badambadi in Cuttack.

Senapati has been staying along with his family near Giridurga temple In Unit III area under Kharavela Nagar police station. The complainant, Nirmala Kumar Jena, of Kafla Bazar in Cuttack reportedly submitted a tender for printing of text books.

However, Senapati asked Jena to pay Rs 20,000 in order to get the work order to print the books. The accused also assured Jena that he would ensure that the latter gets the future work orders too if he makes the payment of the amount demanded by him.

Subsequently, Jena informed the vigilance sleuths who laid a trap to catch Senapati red-handed at his office.