Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths Friday arrested an Assistant Engineer of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation, Umerkote on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a contractor.

The accused has been identified as K. Mohan Patra.

The amount has been seized from his possession. The chemicals on Patra’s hands matched with the notes confirming acceptance of bribe, Vigilance said.

According to the officials, acting on a tip-off, Patra had demanded the amount from contractor Banambar Panda for passing a Running Account bill of Rs 18, 58,775 in a piped water supply project at Phulbhatta village under Dabugam block of Nabarangpur district.

With no other option left, Panda lodged a complaint in this regard with the anti-corruption agency, following which a trap was set and Patra was caught red-handed while he was accepting the bribe by the officials of Koraput Vigilance Division.

PNN