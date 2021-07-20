Mayurbhanj: Vigilance sleuths conducted simultaneous raids at five places related to an assistant engineer in Mayurbhanj district Tuesday on charges of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The accused has been identified as Dharia Majhi, serving as an assistant engineer in Kuliana block.

Following an allegation against Majhi for accumulating disproportionate assets, five teams of Vigilance officials conducted simultaneous raids.

The raids are underway at Majhi’s office at Kuliana, his residence at Kalikapur in Baripada, a market complex at Kostha, his parental house at Bada Shukruliakhol in Shuliapadar area and his in-laws’ house at Dhanashula village in Badasahi area, it was learnt.

Since raids are going on, the value of his total movable and immovable assets is yet to be calculated.

Notably, on charges of amassing properties disproportionate to known sources, office and residence of Primary Agriculture Credit Society (PACS) secretary Masood Mohammed at Salepali in Bolangir district were raided July 16.

Masood works as secretary at Dubula PACS and is also is the in-charge of Charbhata PACS.

PNN