Chhatrapur: The Ganjam district administration has expedited preparations for the Chhatrapur Mahotsav, scheduled from June 1 to 5, during a meeting chaired Monday by Collector V Keerthi Vasan with department heads and officials in Chhatrapur.

The cultural extravaganza will add colourful fervour to the ongoing Thakurani Jatra festival, which began May 4. Officials said the festival will feature 150 stalls showcasing agricultural implements and spreading awareness about fisheries and irrigation.

Stalls also will display products from Mission Shakti, ORMAS, Jeevika Mission, Subhadra Mission and other departments.

The Collector emphasised strict law enforcement measures to prevent unrest during the festival. Security has been tightened, while fire services, healthcare, drinking water and sanitation teams already are on the ground to ensure smooth celebrations.

In addition, about 30 troupes have been invited to participate in the festival.