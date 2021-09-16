Berhampur: A team of Vigilance sleuths Thursday caught an assistant engineer red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a contractor in Aska town of Ganjam district.

According to a senior Vigilance official, a contractor had filed a written report against the assistant engineer (electrical) Ishwar Das who presently works at Aska sub-division of Lift Irrigation department.

In the report, the contractor had alleged that the assistant engineer was demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 to pass a bill raised for construction of riverside lift irrigation (LI) project under Buguda block in the district, the senior Vigilance official stated.

Acting on the report, Vigilance sleuths laid a trap to nab the accused official.

The Vigilance team has registered a case in this connection and initiated simultaneous searches on properties owned by Das at three different places of Ganjam district. A detailed probe is underway.

PNN