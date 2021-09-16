Malkangiri: A team of security personnel Wednesday night busted a Maoist camp following an encounter near Malkangiri-Koraput border and have seized explosives from the spot, Malkangiri SP Prahlad Meena informed at a presser held here Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of a large Maoist camp on Badili Hill in the close vicinity of the border, the team comprising SOG, DVF and BSF personnel launched a search operation in the area.

Swinging into action, the security forces proceeded to the camp at night. However, as the ultras opened fire at them, the security personnel retaliated and there was a fierce exchange of fire which continued for more than a couple of hours, the SP narrated.

Some members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) party who were present at the camp including a top cadre red rebel leader named Suresh Surana from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh managed to give a slip to the forces taking advantage of the darkness, Malkangiri SP informed.

The security forces seized a gun, six live cartridges, four detonators, two walkie-talkies, 11 Maoist kits, including uniforms and posters from the camp.

Meanwhile, after the Maoist members escaped to Andhra, another search operation has been launched along Odisha-Andhra border in Malkangiri, Meena stated while briefing the media persons.

PNN