Mumbai: Since making her debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, Alia Bhatt has become one of the most successful actresses of the Hindi film industry.

Alia has played an out-of-the-box character in every film and that is why she enjoys a huge fan base. Alia, who has given many hit films, turns a year older today.

Alia has always dreamt of becoming an actress. She made her acting debut as a child in the 1999 thriller Sangharsh.

On personal front, did you know that Alia had German roots thanks to her mother?

Well, her father Mahesh Bhatt is of Gujarati descent but her mother, Soni Razdan, is of Kashmiri Pandit and German ancestry. Soni’s mother Gertrude Hoelzer is a German woman who married Narendra Nath Razdan, a Kashmiri Pandit.

The actress will be next seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ‘Ganguabi Kathiawadi’.

The actress is also shooting for her debut production Darlings. The film also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma.