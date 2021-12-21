New Delhi: Taiwanese tech giant ASUS Tuesday launched its new laptop ‘ExpertBook B1400’ powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel Core processor in the Indian market.

ASUS ExpertBook B1400 will be soon available at ASUS Exclusive Stores and leading commercial PC channel partners, starting at Rs 32,490.

“With changing work dynamics, the year has seen tremendous evolution in the demand for the commercial PCs. We are excited to cater to the segment with the ExpertBook B1400 device designed specifically for top-notch leaders and senior professionals,” Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India said in a statement.

It features a 14-inch LED-backlit IPS Full HD (1920 x 1080) display with 16:9 aspect, anti-glare screen, 250nits brightness, 178Ao wide-view technology.

The ExpertBook B1400 comes with the latest in military-grade durable construction with MIL-STD-810H specification, aluminium lid, 1.45 kg and 19.2 mm tall with 84 per cent screen-to-body ratio

The laptop comes with up to 11th Gen Intel Core processors, powerful Iris Xe integrated graphics coupled with Dual heat-pipe cooling for consistent high performance, optional discrete NVIDIA GeForce graphics, up to 48 GB of upgradable RAM and hybrid storage.

The machine includes optional features such as NumberPad 2.0 and backlit keyboard, along with standard features such as dual-heat pipe cooling for consistent high-speed performance, fingerprint enabled power-on key.

The ExpertBook B1400 offers superior and comprehensive I/O ports ranging from high-speed USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 that allows for high-speed data transfer, display-out and power delivery; along with USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, USB 2.0, HDMI, VGA, Gigabit ethernet enabled full-size RJ-45 port, and high-capacity and high-speed PCIe 3.0 SSD enabled hybrid storage, the company claims.