New Delhi: Taiwanese technology giant Asus Monday announced new gaming laptops at a starting price of Rs 79,990 in the India market.

The ROG Strix G15/G17 (G512/G712) and Strix Scar 15/17 (G532/G732) laptops are the new addition with 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-Series processors.

“With the all-new range of ROG laptops, our aim is to engineer the most powerful gaming hardware into a light, portable and budget-friendly chassis – and the Strix and Strix Scar series checks all those boxes perfectly,” Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer And Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India, said in a statement.

The 15-inch and 17-inch Strix G and Strix Scar laptops boast up to a powerful 300Hz high refresh rate with 3 ms (milliseconds) response time for a smooth gaming experience.

The laptops come with DDR4 3200 MHz RAM and configurable with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU.

The Strix series features WiFi 6 networking for lower latency and two NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSDs running in RAID 0 for warp-speed load times and a third upgradable SSD slot that lets users have additional terabytes of space.

The laptops house a liquid metal compound that reduces the CPU temperature by up to 12 degree Celsius and provides 35 percent slow down when temperature increases so the laptop can reach and sustain its highest operating frequency.