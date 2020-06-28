Ever wondered the price of the most popular fast food snack in the world? The most expensive pizza in the world was created by a man called Renato Viola as an experiment for a crowd in Salerno, a small coastal city in Italy. The pizza cost just about $12,000. Too much?

At 20cm, it’s a pizza for two; so in a way this only $6,000 apiece – still the most expensive pizza on the list. The dough is made from organic Arabian flour, is dusted with Murray River pink salt and takesa marathon 72-hours to prepare, which allows it time to rest before being cooked.

Chef Viola tells that “most of the ingredients were sourced from France and Italy”. A generous spread of Mozarella di bufala, cheese made out of the milk collected from domestic Italian buffaloes gives the pizza its signature moist, chewy and cheesy touch. “The most exclusive ingredients which were also the most expensive were the lobsters which was prepared and flamed with cognac”, he notes. Other exotic toppings that go into making the most expensive pizza are three different types of exotic caviars, Mediterranean species of Shrimp and the Australian pink salt handpicked from Murray river basin. In addition, the topping has 7 types of cheese.

The pizza is served with a host of hand selected beverages that includes Champagne Krug Clos du Mesnil 1995 which compliments the lobster and caviar, followed by Carta Real Sanches Romate Finos brandy and Louis XIII cognac – a vintage spirit, commonly known as the rarest and the most expensive cognac on the market.

Anyone willing to shell out a fortune for this?

PNN/Agencies