Baripada: While children of her age can hardly remember names of their family members, two years-and-seven months old Shreyasi Mahanta of Mayurbhanj district has this god-gifted ability to identify and spell the names of animals, colours etc. This wonder kid, who currently stays with her parents in New Delhi, has secured a place in ‘India Book of Records’.

Shreyasi is the daughter of Subrat Mahanta, who is working at the paramedical department of Indo-Tibetan Border Police in New Delhi, and Truptilata, who is a housewife. They both said that their daughter possesses tremendous memory power which enables her to remember things. She also has a huge desire to learn new things.

Shreyasi can recite all the letters of English alphabet and 10 from the list of Odisha alphabets. She can identify 10 animals, seven food items and seven colours without any mistake.

Subrat recorded a video of his daughter and sent it to the ‘India Book of Records’ office. Shreyasi easily qualified for the final stage due to her talent. Then Subrat was informed June 23 that Shreyasi has found a place in the ‘India Book of Records’.

The family received all the documents and certificate from ‘India Book of Records’ July 17. As the news broke, congratulatory messages started pouring in from relatives, friends, villagers and even from unknown people.

Residents of Bati Sahi village of Ghagarbeda panchayat under Raruan block where Shreyasi hails from said Monday that by achieving such a feat at this tender age Shreyasi has brought glory not only to Mayurbhanj but also to Odisha.

