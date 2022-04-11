Lohardaga: One person died and around 12 people sustained injuries as violence broke out during a Ram Navami procession in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district, an official said Monday.

Internet services have been suspended in Lohardaga town and prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC clamped on the entire district, Sub-divisional Officer (SDO) Arbind Kumar Lal stated.

According to district officials, clashes erupted between members of two communities near Hirhi village around 5.30 pm Sunday after a group of miscreants pelted a Ram Navami procession with stones.

Ten bikes and a pick-up van were set on fire during the violence, the officials said.

It took district officials and the police at least an hour to bring the situation under control.

Lohardaga deputy commissioner (DC) Waghmare Prasad Krishna and superintendent of police Priyanka Meena are currently monitoring the situation.

Lal told PTI, “The situation is now under control. There is no disturbance anywhere.

“In a bid to prevent rumour-mongering, Internet services have been suspended in the town area and section 144 CrPC imposed on the district. Internet services will resume once we are convinced that the dust has completely settled.”

He also said that three persons who sustained severe injuries in the clash are undergoing treatment at Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), and six others in local hospitals of Lohardaga.

“One person has succumbed to his head injury in the melee. At least 12 others have also suffered mild to severe injuries. We are still ascertaining the identity of the deceased. As per information available till now, he was a resident of Chandwa,” Lal added.