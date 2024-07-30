Rupsa: 15 persons including the driver and helper of a bus were injured after the vehicle hit a roadside tree near Putura Chowk under Singla police limits in Balasore district, Monday. According to sources, the bus ‘Nupur’ carrying 30 passengers from Baliapal was heading towards Balasore Monday morning. The driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle after the front tyre burst all of a sudden and dashed against a roadside tree.

Following the impact, the front portion of the bus was severely damaged and the driver was struck inside the mangled cabin for a long. Locals reached the spot, rescued all the injured and rushed them to Basta Community Health Centre in an ambulance. On being informed, Singla police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident.