Kathmandu: At least 17 people have died after consuming toxic homemade liquor in southern Nepal, police said.

The victims consumed the toxic homemade liquor during the Holi celebrations on March 10 in Dhanusha of southern Nepal. Twenty-eight other drinkers have fallen sick, the police said, adding that they are currently undergoing treatment.

According to the Dhanusha district police office, 13 people died in Chhireshwornath Municipality and the rest in Musahari of Janakpurdham Municipality-7.

Earlier Saturday, police said that three died Friday night, while one died in the course of treatment Saturday. However, 13 others died Sunday while undergoing treatment.

The deceased consumed excessive amount of homemade alcohol at a local bar named Ramdaiya Bhawani at Dhanusadham Municipality-5 in Dhanusha district. The drinkers consumed methyl alcohol, which is poisonous, according to doctors.

Meanwhile, seven persons have been arrested by the police for selling homemade poisonous liquor.

PTI