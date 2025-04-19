New Delhi: At least four people have died and around 12 are feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in the Mustafabad area of Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 3am, following intense overnight rainfall and thunderstorms that hit several parts of the city.

Sandeep Lamba, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East District), said, “Four among the 14 rescued succumbed to their injuries… The building was four floor high. Rescue operations are ongoing, and eight to ten people are still feared trapped.”

Providing an update from the ground, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official Mohan Shaheedi said, “Around 12 people are feared trapped under the debris, including nine adults and three children. According to information from local sources, six people have been rescued so far and shifted to the hospital. Two NDRF teams are present at the site, supported by Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, and volunteers.”

He added, “Authorities are identifying cavities and possible locations under the debris where survivors may be trapped. Technical searches are underway using rescue dogs to detect any signs of life. If any indication is found, special focus is given to that area. The operation is highly challenging and is being carried out with the utmost care.”

Teams from the NDRF, Delhi Police, Fire Services, and local volunteers continue to work tirelessly at the site.

The area has been sealed off as the rescue operation enters a critical phase. The exact cause of the collapse will be investigated once the rescue efforts conclude. Rescue operations are underway.

The house collapse incident occurred just hours after a sudden shift in Delhi’s weather Friday night when heavy rainfall and thunderstorms lashed several parts of the city.

IANS