Kabul: Eight people were killed and 13 others injured as floods swept parts of Afghanistan Baghlan and Badghis provinces, officials said Thursday.

In Baghlan’s Dahna-e-Ghori district, four people lost their lives and eight others were injured due to heavy downpours and flash floods that swept through several villages Wednesday night, Xinhua news agency quoted a provincial official as saying.

The floods have also badly damaged or washed away some 900 houses.

About 9,000 acres of farmlands were damaged due to the flooding Wednesday night, the official added.

Similarly, flash floods also claimed four lives, including two children, and injured five others in the Qadis and Ghormach districts of the Badghis, another provincial administration official said.

Flooding also killed two people in Faryab and two others in the Parwan provinces Tuesday, according to officials.

Parts of war-torn Afghanistan, including the capital city Kabul, experienced downpours and flooding Tuesday and Wednesday.